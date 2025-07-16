INLD chief Abhay Chautala gets threat call

Chandigarh, July 16 (IANS) Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Abhay Singh Chautala has received a death threat from an unidentified caller who sent a voice message to his son Karan warning that his father should “stay out of their way” or face the consequences.

Karan Chautala told reporters on Wednesday that he has lodged a complaint with the Chandigarh Police.

The junior Chautala said in July 2023 too, his father had received a similar threat after which Haryana Police had registered a case.

Abhay Chautala was later provided with Y plus category security cover.

“INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathi was shot dead in 2024 and the killers are still at large,” he added.

In his complaint, Karan Chautala said he received a late-night WhatsApp call, which was disconnected without any conversation.

After the call, he received a voice message from the number +447466061671.

The sender addressed Karan by name and used abusive language while referring to Abhay Chautala. The message warned: “Make your father understand, or we’ll send him to the Pradhan too.”

The same number also sent voice messages and made calls to Abhay Chautala’s private secretary, Ramesh Godara, terming it a “final warning”.

In 2023, Abhay Chautala had received death threats during the Haryana Parivartan Pad Yatra. Due to repeated threats, Abhay was provided Y plus security. Reference to Rathi’s murder, Karan said the voice message referred to “the chief”.

Karan added their family has consistently raised its voice against the government’s failures, especially on the issues of rising crime, drugs, and poor law enforcement in Haryana.

Making an urgent appeal for arrest of culprits and security for his father, he urged the police to trace and arrest them immediately and ensure the safety of Abhay Chautala and the entire family.

Haryana INLD chief and former legislator Nafe Singh Rathi was shot dead in February 2024 by gunmen who ambushed his SUV in Jhajjar district. Another party leader who was travelling with him also died while two others were critically injured.

