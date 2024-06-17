Injuries reported in Czech military training area blast

Prague, June 17 (IANS) An ammunition explosion was reported at a military training area in Libava, east Czech Republic, according to the Czech army.

The explosion occurred on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the army.

"We are dealing with a serious accident in the Libava military training area, where unspecified ammunition exploded. Unfortunately, there are injuries at the scene," the Czech Armed Forces said on the social media platform X.

The Czech army did not provide further information on the number of injured.

Rescue service spokeswoman Lucie Mikiskova told the Czech News Agency (CTK) that the Olomouc rescue service is intervening in this incident.

