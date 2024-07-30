Indonesia bans sale of cigarettes per stick

Jakarta, July 30 (IANS) Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a new health regulation prohibiting the sale of individual cigarettes, as announced on the official government website on Tuesday.

"The sale of tobacco products on a per-stick basis is prohibited, except for cigars and electronic cigarettes," the regulation states.

The regulation also bans the sale of cigarettes through vending machines at locations such as around schools and children's play zones. Additionally, it prohibits sales to individuals under 21 years old and pregnant women.

Sales through websites or e-commerce platforms are allowed, provided age verification is conducted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moreover, producers and importers of tobacco products and electronic cigarettes must include health risk information on the packaging.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin emphasized that this regulation represents a significant step forward in strengthening Indonesia's health infrastructure.

"We welcome the issuance of this regulation, which will serve as a foundation for us to jointly reform and build the health system down to the farthest corners of the country," said Budi.

