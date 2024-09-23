Indonesia: 6 killed, 4 injured in highway accident

Jakarta, Sep 23 (IANS) Six people were killed and four others injured in a vehicle collision on a highway in the Indonesian province of Central Java early Monday morning.

The accident took place in the province's Pati region at around 2 a.m. local time, involving a passenger bus and two semi-trailer trucks, according to a preliminary report by Pati Traffic Police.

Chief of Pati Traffic Police Asfauri told local media that the bus was carrying 28 people when the accident occurred. Four passengers and the driver were killed. The other deceased was a truck driver.

He stated that the deceased and injured were taken to nearby hospitals, and the cause of the accident was being investigated, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local media.

Deadly road accidents are common in the Southeast Asian country due to overloading, poor road conditions and reckless driving.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.