Indian para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary handed 8-year ban for second anti-doping rule violation

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary, who won a bronze medal for India in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, has been for a period of eight years for committing an anti-doping rule violation. Chaudhary has committed a breach of the IPC's Anti-Doping Code for the second time, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) informed through a statement on Wednesday.

the 41-year-old Chaudhary returned adverse analytical findings (AAFs) for prohibited substances in a urine sample provided in-competition on December 4 2021 during the men’s up to 97 kg event at the Tbilisi 2021 Para Powerlifting Senior World Championships.

The tests revealed that prohibited substances metandienone and strychnine were found in his sample. Both these substances are included in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2021 Prohibited List under the class S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids and class S6 Stimulants, respectively.

Chaudhary was provisionally suspended by the IPC on January 31, 2022, pending a resolution of his case. During the IPC’s investigation of the case, the athlete confirmed that he had continued coaching other athletes during his provisional suspension, thereby failing to respect the terms of that provisional suspension set out in Article 10.14.1 of the IPC IF Rules.

As a result, his period of ineligibility will start from the date that the athlete is deemed to have waived his right to a hearing, to have admitted the violation, and to have accepted the proposed consequences, the IPC statement informed.

"For the purpose of Article 10.13 of the IPC IF Rules, August 21, 2024, is the date on which the period of ineligibility in this case was deemed to have been accepted or otherwise imposed. As a result of his violation, the athlete will be ineligible for competition and other sporting activities (other than authorised anti-doping education or rehabilitation programmes) for eight years from August 21, 2024, until August 20, 2032," the IPC said.

The results obtained by the athlete in the men’s up to 97 kg competition are automatically disqualified, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points, and prizes. All results obtained by the athlete from the date the sample was collected (December 4, 2021) until the start of the period of ineligibility (August 21, 2024) are also disqualified, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.

Considering Chaudhary's admission to participating in coaching during his provisional suspension, the IPC reminded all sportspersons about the consequences of doing so.

"Athletes are reminded that the prohibition against participation during Ineligibility or provisional suspension contained in Article 10.14.1. of the IPC IF Rules is very broad and prohibits athletes from participating in any capacity in any competition or activity (other than authorised anti-doping education or rehabilitation programmes) authorised or organised by any relevant organisation, including but not limited to the IPC, International Federations, NPCs and NFs," the release said.

"Each athlete is strictly liable for the substances found in their sample. An ADRV occurs whenever a prohibited substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in their bodily specimen, whether or not the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault," said the IPC in its statement.

