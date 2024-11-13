Wayanad witnesses 'low' voter turnout, Congress upbeat

Wayanad, Nov 13 (IANS) Wayanad witnessed a 'low' voter turnout of 64.53 per cent on Wednesday from where the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is contesting her first-ever election. However, the grand old party is upbeat claiming that Priyanka will win by a huge margin.

During this year’s general election, Wayanad witnessed a voter turnout of 73.57 per cent when Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was the party’s candidate from the constituency.

Kerala Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said they have no doubt that Priyanka Gandhi will win with a bigger margin than Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 general election.

Senior IUML leader and popular legislator P.K. Basheer who was in charge at his Assembly constituency Eranadu for Priyanka said there has been a dip but there is no reason to worry.

“What we have found out is that our cadres have voted in large numbers. It is the CPI-M which needs to worry,” said Basheer.

He added that there will be a dip in the votes of Sathyen Mokeri. “Priyanka Gandhi will win with the expected margin,” he said.

"To the people of Wayanad who have given me their love and welcomed me with open arms, a big huge thank you for coming out in all your strength and exercising your democratic right. You are an inspiration for me to work even harder and keep fighting for the ideals our nation was built on," Priyanka wrote on X.

She added: "To every worker and leader of the UDF in Wayanad, and many of you who came from across Kerala and from other states across the country to lend your support to me for this campaign, I am deeply grateful for all the effort you put in, for your love and your unswerving commitment to our ideals."

Priyanka Gandhi was in the constituency campaigning for 14 days. She got a rousing welcome everywhere which sent shockwaves to both the BJP and the CPI-M camps.

Priyanka Gandhi also visited a few polling booths. “I am confident that the people of Wayanad will give me the chance to represent them. My expectations are already being fulfilled, seeing the love and support of people coming out in large numbers,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

The Wayanad constituency is spread over three districts - Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram and covers seven Assembly constituencies.

