Gurugram: Four held for cyber fraud of Rs 1.20 lakh

Gurugram, April 5 (IANS) A cybercrime police station team of the Gurugram Police has arrested four accused for allegedly duping a victim of Rs 1.20 lakh by threatening to make fake pornographic videos viral, police said.

A complaint in this regard was filed in October 2024 at the cybercrime police station (south), and a case was later registered under the relevant sections at the police station.

During the investigation, the police team led by Inspector Naveen Kumar, station house officer of the said police station, nabbed the four accused on Friday from Sikar, Rajasthan.

The accused were identified as Sameer, Roop Kishore, Shravan, and Manoj, all residents of Sikar, Rajasthan.

"In this alleged fraud, the bank accounts of accused Sameer and Shravan were used, and accused Roop Kishore and Manoj made these bank accounts available to cyber fraudsters. In return, Shravan, Sameer, and Roop Kishore got Rs 3000, and the accused Manoj got Rs 6000," Naveen Kumar, SHO of the cybercrime police station, said.

The Gurugram Police have claimed that due to steps taken by them against cybercrime, fewer complaints were received compared to the previous year.

Police claimed that there was a 45 per cent reduction in the amount of fraud as compared to last year, and more than twice the cybercriminals were arrested compared to last year.

During the first three months, about 13.7 crore were also seized/recovered while investigating the fraud committed by cybercriminals.

According to data released by the Gurugram Police, the police received 9,891 complaints related to cybercrime during the first three months of 2024.

In the same period of 2025, a total of 9,675 complaints related to cybercrime/fraud were received.

Similarly, in relation to cyber fraud, 298 cases were registered in the year 2024 during the above time period, and 420 cases have been registered in the year 2025.

During the first three months of 2024, a total of Rs 118.87 crore was defrauded by cyber thugs, and in 2025, a total of Rs 65.34 crore was defrauded.

Likewise, in 2024, out of the amount defrauded by cyber criminals, a total of Rs 1989 crore was seized/recovered, and in the year 2025, out of the amount defrauded by cyber criminals, a total of Rs 13.7 crore was seized/recovered, thereby neutralising the incidents of cyber fraud.

During the above time period, a total of 290 accused were arrested in the year 2024, and a total of 629 accused were arrested in the year 2025.

"In view of the increasing cybercrime in the last few years, necessary direction has already been given to cyber police station teams to arrest the cybercriminals in a planned manner as well as make the general public aware through various awareness programs," Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Police, said.

