IPL 2025: Happy to have got the opportunity to play at the top of the order, says KL Rahul

Chennai, April 5 (IANS) KL Rahul, who slammed a superb 77 to set up Delhi Capitals’ 25-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, said he was happy about getting the chance to play as an opener and credited the work put on the mental side of things helping him adapt to any batting position.

On a not-so-easy pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Rahul opened the batting in the absence of an unfit Faf du Plessis. He was at 25 off 20 balls before flicking a switch to hit 36 off his next 18 balls and make 77 off 51 balls, laced with six fours and three sixes, as DC made 183/6, which was enough to get them a win in Chennai after 15 years.

"It's just how it's been. I am quite used to it. I was personally prepping to play at the top of the order before the IPL started. I had a chat with the coach, and he said he wanted me to bat at number four because we had a player who didn't turn up (Harry Brook). But I was happy that I got the opportunity today at the top of the order.”

“It's more mental, and the pattern and process of getting in. Just getting used to walking in at a particular stage. I like to get used to doing the same thing. Since I've been going up and down the order, it takes me a few minutes to get used to it. That's something I've been working on - to not take those two or three balls,” said Rahul after the match ended.

He also credited Abishek Porel for making a quickfire 33 during their second-wicket stand of 54. “I started really well, but through the middle, it was a bit scratchy. Those quick 20-25 runs (from Porel) set up the game. It really sets you up.”

“I had a couple of partnerships like that with Axar and Abishek Porel. I hit a few boundaries early on in the power-play, and kept losing wickets at the wrong time when I wanted to go. Towards the end, the weather and the heat got to me; I got cooked."

Axar Patel, DC captain, said he was happy with the side getting a hat-trick of wins, though he felt fielding could become better. "It's great to win three in a row. We want to have an impact, whether big or small. That's the plan, and it has been successful so far.”

“Everything is running nicely. But as a captain, I'll say that we're doing well in the field, but also dropping catches. The momentum can shift at any time. I was saving myself (and hence bowled only one over), as I have injured my finger."

Mitchell Starc, who took 1-27, lauded his team for adjusting to testing Chennai conditions very well. "Can't be more happy with that. A pretty good performance again today. The whole batting adjusted to conditions really well.”

“Our spinners and bowling unit were fantastic throughout. Everyone adjusted to conditions really well, with the bat and ball. All bowlers adjusted really well. Everyone knows it's coming (the yorker). You can adjust and try and stay a little bit ahead."

With DC firmly sitting at the top of the points table for now, they will now travel to Bengaluru to face Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

