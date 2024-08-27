Indian Navy deputes team to probe collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Indian Navy has ordered an investigation into the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg that was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Navy Day last year.

In a late-night statement, the Navy said on Monday that it had deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of the "unfortunate accident" and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest.

The 35-foot statue at the Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district collapsed around 1 p.m. on Monday.

"The Indian Navy notes with deep concern the damage caused this morning to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that was unveiled on Navy Day on December 4, 2023, as a dedication to the citizens of Sindhudurg," the Navy said.

"Along with the state government and concerned specialists, the Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this unfortunate accident and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest," it added.

As the collapse of the statue caused an embarrassment to the state government, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde vowed to rebuild the structure.

"The statue was erected by the Indian Navy and not by the state government. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our idol and his statue is our identity. The design of the statue was also prepared by the Navy itself. After hearing the news that the statue had collapsed, I contacted the District Collector who told me that when the incident took place, a gusty wind with a speed of 45 kmph was blowing in that area, which damaged the statue," he said.

The Chief Minister further said: "I want to assure everyone that Navy officials will go there on Tuesday. Sindhudurg district Guardian Minister Ravindra Chavan, who is state public work minister, will also be reaching the spot. Naval officers, and state government officials will inspect the memorial tomorrow. The work of rebuilding the full-length statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be started from tomorrow itself... once again, you will see Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue standing resplendent and strong in the same place."

Earlier, Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) blamed the state government for the collapse of the statue which they claimed was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in haste.

NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil held the state government responsible, saying that it paid little attention to the quality of work.

"It only focused on conducting an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to unveil the statue. The Maharashtra government only issues new tenders, accepts commissions and gives contracts accordingly," he said.

