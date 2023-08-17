Indian Coast Guard's daring mid sea medical evacuation of Chinese national

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard has successfully conducted the medical evacuation of a Chinese national in the Arabian sea, the ministry of defence said on Thursday.

Officials at Indian Coast Guard said that considering the best feasible options for speedy evacuation and subsequent medical management, the patient was airlifted by CG ALH MK-III, and was administered with first aid. Hewas later transferred to agent of the vessel for further medical management.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, the Chinese national was rescued from a Panama flagged research vessel, MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2. This is situated around 200 Kms in the Arabian sea off Mumbai on the intervening night of August 16-17.

The rescue team informed that the evacuation was carried out amid challenging weather conditions and dark night.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information that one of the crew, named Yin Weigyang, onboard the research vessel had a cardiac attack and required urgent medical attention.

The communication was established immediately with the vessel, which was enroute from China to UAE, and provided necessary telemedicine advice, the Indian Coast Guard added.

The official said that the swift operation undertaken by CG ALH and CGAS Daman during the dark hours enabled the saving of a precious life of a foreign national at sea, reaffirming the Indian Coast Guard’s commitments to the motto 'We Protect'.

