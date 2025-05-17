India to showcase power sector achievements at BRICS energy ministers’ meet

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) India is prepared to highlight its progress in the power and energy sector at the upcoming BRICS 'Energy Ministers’ Meeting', which will take place in Brazil on May 19, the Ministry of Power said on Saturday.

Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, has embarked on an official visit to represent India at the high-level gathering.

The meeting is being held under the theme ‘Empowering Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Global Governance.’

It will bring together Energy Ministers from BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- to discuss key issues such as energy security, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability, according to the ministry.

India plans to use this platform to showcase its achievements over the past decade.

These include a 90 per cent increase in power generation capacity, major strides in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and biofuels, along with significant innovations in sustainable energy practices.

During the discussions, India will also reaffirm its commitment to making energy more accessible and affordable while pushing forward a clean energy transition.

This international outreach comes at a time when India has set ambitious targets on the nuclear energy front as well.

During an earlier meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Power last month, the minister had announced that the government is aiming to scale up nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047 as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision.

India currently operates 25 nuclear reactors with a total installed capacity of 8,880 MW.

Eight more reactors with 6,600 MW are under construction, and an additional 10 reactors (7,000 MW) are at the pre-project stage.

The push for nuclear power is aligned with India’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, with nuclear energy expected to play a key role in reducing fossil fuel dependence and ensuring energy security.

The minister had also emphasised that nuclear energy can be harnessed beyond electricity generation -- for hydrogen production, desalination, process steam, and space heating.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.