India sees gender parity in tech contractual workforce, GCCs: Report

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) India’s tech contractual workforce has seen a significant shift over the past four years, with female participation increasing from 9.51 per cent in 2020 to 27.98 per cent in 2024, according to a report on Wednesday.

The report, by the staffing firm TeamLease Digital, based on a dataset of 13,000 contractual workers offers an in-depth analysis of trends in the tech contractual workforce from 2020 to 2024.

Besides the significant rise in women’s participation in contractual roles, the comprehensive report also underscores persistent barriers in senior leadership representation and pay parity.

The growth in female participation has been driven by advancements in digital infrastructure, increased access to remote work opportunities, and the expansion of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, said the report.

The report noted that Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have made the most progress in improving gender diversity, with female workforce representation rising from 31.4 per cent in 2020 to 38.3 per cent in 2024.

However, despite improvements at the entry level, women's representation in senior leadership positions remains low, growing only marginally from 11.43 per cent in 2020 to 13.60 per cent in 2024, said the report.

“While we celebrate the growing presence of women in tech contractual roles, we must recognise that achieving true gender parity requires sustained efforts and a multi-faceted approach that transcends hiring more women,” said Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital.

“The lack of representation in leadership positions and the persistent gender pay gap indicate the need for long-term structural change. Companies must work towards creating environments where women can not only enter but also grow and lead in their careers,” Sharma added.

Pay disparities also remain a pressing issue in GCCs. The overall gender pay gap in GCCs stands at 16.10 per cent, with a more pronounced gap of 16.4 per cent at senior levels.

In high-demand tech roles, the gender pay gap reaches 22.2 per cent, while in non-tech roles, the gap is considerably lower at just 0.8 per cent. These figures highlight the need for greater female representation in specialised roles.

Meanwhile, the IT services sector also saw an increase in female workforce participation -- from 7.8 per cent in 2020 to 21.2 per cent in 2024, reflecting efforts to create more inclusive hiring practices.

However, this increase has not translated into significant career progression, as women’s representation in mid-level roles grew from just 4.13 per cent in 2020 to 8.93 per cent in 2024, said the report.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.