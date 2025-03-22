India’s GDP doubles in 10 years, set to surpass Japan and Germany by 2027

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) India’s GDP has surged from $2.1 trillion in 2015 to an estimated $4.3 trillion in 2025, reflecting an impressive 105 per cent increase, according to inflation-adjusted data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The growth trajectory positions India as a global economic powerhouse, poised to surpass Japan in 2025 and Germany by 2027, according to the report findings which was shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya on his X social media platform handle on Saturday.

The GDP growth rate is the fastest among major economies, significantly outpacing advanced nations. The IMF data highlighted India’s rapid economic ascent, driven by policy reforms and strong growth momentum.

“This extraordinary achievement is a testament to the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the relentless efforts of his government,” Malviya posted.

Through proactive economic policies, bold structural reforms, and a sustained focus on ease of doing business, the PM Modi government has propelled India to the position of the world’s fastest-growing major economy—an accolade no previous government had secured since independence, he added.

Today, these transformative initiatives are not only driving India’s economic expansion but also positioning it ahead of traditional global powerhouses, signalling a significant shift in the global economic landscape.

Earlier this month, commending India’s "prudent" policies, the IMF Executive Board said the country’s strong economic performance can help it adopt critical reforms to achieve advanced economy status by 2047.

India’s "strong economic performance provides an opportunity to advance critical and challenging structural reforms to realise India’s ambition of becoming an advanced economy by 2047", said the IMF report.

For accelerated growth, the IMF Executive Board said comprehensive structural reforms are needed as they are crucial to creating high-quality jobs, and invigorating investment.

High-frequency indicators point towards a sequential pick-up in the momentum of India's economic activity during the second half of 2024-25, which is likely to sustain moving forward, according to the latest RBI monthly bulletin.

In a challenging and increasingly uncertain global environment, the Indian economy is poised to sustain its position as the fastest-growing major economy during 2025-26 as per the IMF and World Bank estimates of GDP growth of 6.5 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively, the report pointed out.

