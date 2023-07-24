‘INDIA parties are only reflecting Manipur’s sentiment, why is PM running away,’ says Jairam

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday again attacked the government for not allowing a detailed discussion on Manipur violence in Parliament saying that INDIA parties is reflecting sentiments of the people of Manipur.

“Parliament did not function for the third day because of the continued refusal of the Modi government to accept the demand of INDIA parties for a comprehensive statement by the Prime Minister in the House on the post-May 3 situation in Manipur to be followed by a discussion,” Jairam, who is also the party’s communication incharge, in a tweet said,

“INDIA parties are only reflecting the sentiments of the people of Manipur and indeed of our country. Why is the PM running away from speaking inside the House?” the Congress leader said.

His remarks came after both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid uproar by the opposition MPs demanding a detailed discussion on Manipur violence inside the House.

The Opposition MPs also demanded for a statement by the Prime Minister in the House over the Manipur situation.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA also staged a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament demanding the Prime Minister’s statement in the House.

On Thursday -- the first day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain and anger over the Manipur incident and said the gruesome incident with the women in the Northeastern state is very shameful, and can never be forgiven.

“This incident is an insult for the entire nation as it has shamed 140 crore countrymen. The incident which happened with the women in Manipur can never be forgiven. I assure the countrymen that no one will be spared,” he said.

However, he went on to club incidents of violence in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh (both Congress-ruled states) also in his statement.

“The incident might be from Rajasthan,Chhattisgarh or Manipur, the culprit should not go scot-free in any corner of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

A video of May 4 of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur went viral on July 19 leading to widespread condemnation across the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.