India no longer imports weapons, now exports them, says Captain (retired) Akhilesh Saxena

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The 9th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day was celebrated across the country on Tuesday. On this occasion, retired Captain Akhilesh Saxena praised the Indian Army, highlighting various achievements. He said that in the past 10 years, the Indian Army has become significantly stronger.

In an interview with IANS, retired Captain Akhilesh Saxena stated, "Whether it’s the Army or the Air Force, the Indian military has strengthened in every sector over the past 10 years. The Indian Army now possesses state-of-the-art weapons, which have enhanced our strength. In addition to this, the army is also working in the field of drones, and our intelligence system has been further strengthened."

He pointed out that earlier, the Indian Army used to import weapons, but now, India is exporting weapons to other countries, which is a commendable step.

Saxena also mentioned the 'One Rank, One Pension' scheme, stating, "The people associated with the army have benefited greatly from this initiative. Although there are some issues in certain areas, I believe improvements are still needed."

Speaking about the security of the country’s borders, he said, "India's borders are 100 per cent secure, and today, every Indian has full trust in our soldiers. The people of the country know that with the presence of our soldiers, no incident will occur at the border."

Several other former Armed Forces officials also hailed India’s growing military might and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector.

It is worth noting that Armed Forces Veterans Day is observed every year on January 14 to commemorate the contribution of India's first Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, to the Indian Army. He retired on this day in 1953. This day was first celebrated in 2016.

