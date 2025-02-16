InBL Pro U25: Punjab Warriors stun Chennai Heat with gritty comeback in fourth quarter

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Punjab Warriors secured a 76-70 comeback win over the Chennai Heat with an impressive defensive display in the last quarter in the InBL Pro U25 at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The Punjab Warriors came into this matchup at the bottom of the table, looking to avenge their previous 77-65 loss to the Heat. With their backs against the wall, they delivered a statement win, led by Stokley Chaffee’s dominant double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Lucas Barker’s clutch 16-point performance.

Both teams came out firing, trading buckets in a high-energy first quarter. Chaffee brought the crowd to its feet with a thunderous two-handed putback dunk, while Uche Dibiamaka led the Warriors’ offense. The Heat, however, gained momentum with key defensive stops as Tad Dufelmeier, Majak Malak, and Jack Stanwix pushed them to a five-point lead. But just as the quarter seemed to be slipping away, Chaffee threw down a vicious poster dunk over Stanwix, sending the game into the break with an electric atmosphere.

The second quarter remained just as intense. Arvind Kumar caught fire, draining back-to-back threes, while Keith Kiner converted a three-point play to extend the Heat’s lead to nine. But foul trouble became an issue, with Kiner picking up his third foul before halftime. The Warriors seized the opportunity, attacking the paint through Samuel Taane and Princepal Singh. Lucas Barker then took over, completing a three-point play and finishing a tough layup after the Heat went cold. The Warriors capitalized on the shift in momentum, with Thomas Garret and Barker hitting back-to-back threes to take their first lead of the game just before halftime.

Chaffee continued to dominate the boards in the third quarter, converting second-chance points to keep the Warriors rolling. Dufelmeier responded with a deep three and a contested mid-range jumper to level the score. The lead swung back and forth as Malak hit an open three for the Heat, while Taane remained a force in the low post for the Warriors. With the game on a knife’s edge, Vaisakh Manoj knocked down a clutch three-pointer to give the Heat a five-point advantage heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors’ defense took over in the last quarter. They ramped up the pressure, forcing the Heat into stagnant offensive sets and tough shots. Sandhu, who had been quiet all game, came alive with back-to-back buckets, putting the Warriors ahead by four. The Heat dominated the rebounding battle but struggled to convert, going scoreless for more than half the quarter until Matt Gray broke the drought with a low-post finish. Their offensive woes continued as they hit the foul limit and missed crucial scoring opportunities. Chaffee put the finishing touches on the Warriors' comeback, throwing down another emphatic two-handed slam in transition.

After this match, each team has secured three win and three loses in the league so far; showcasing the intense level of competition in the InBL Pro U25.

