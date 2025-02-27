IML: England meet Windies as Sri Lanka Masters bounce back to beat South Africa

Navi Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) A day after their national team made a sorry exit from the Champions Trophy, the England Masters will take field against the West Indies Masters in the inaugural International Masters League 2025 here on Thursday evening, hoping to keep alive their chances of reaching the semifinals.

The England Masters had started their IML 2025 campaign with a nine-wicket defeat to India Masters. They will now be hoping to put it across Brian Lara's West Indies team and avoid the fate of their senior national team that slumped to an 8-run defeat to Afghanistan in its second match at the Champions Trophy in Lahore on Wednesday.

Thursday's match is the last one at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in this season as the IML 2025 now moves to the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara for the next leg.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Masters bounced back from their opening day defeat to India with a fine win over South Africa Masters, riding on a fine all-round performance.

The echoes of a golden era came alive under the floodlights of the DY Patil Stadium as Hashim Amla’s graceful half-century was overshadowed by a couple of audacious fifties from Asela Gunaratne and Chinthaka Jayasinghe that helped Sri Lanka Masters register a seven-wicket victory against South Africa Masters in an electrifying league encounter.

Chasing a challenging 181, skipper Kumar Sangakkara and Upul Tharanga set the tone for Sri Lanka Masters with a brisk 50-run start before off-spinner Thandi Tshabalala pulled South Africa back by dismissing both in a span of 12 deliveries. The run-out of Lahiru Thirimanne further jolted the Sri Lankans.

Reduced to 69/3, the Sri Lanka Masters desperately needed some solidity, which was provided by the pair of Gunaratne (59 not out) and Jayasinghe (51 not out) with an undefeated 114-run stand that put the Islanders on course for a victory. The duo took full advantage of the dew, with both batters exploding after seeing through the initial phase, even as the bowlers found it challenging to control the flow of runs.

As a result, Gunaratne raced to a 30-ball fifty while Jayasinghe motored along with a 23-ball half-century to propel the side over the line in 17.2 overs.

Earlier, Amla rolled back the years with a sublime half-century, his elegant strokes painting a picture of those glory days, as he came up with the perfect mix of aggression and grace to notch up a 53-ball 76 to lay the foundation after Sri Lanka Masters skipper Kumar Sangakkara won the toss and opted to field.

Opening alongside Morne van Wyk, Amla set the tone with a steady 41-run stand, before joining forces with the iconic Jacques Kallis to mount further misery on the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Together, they rekindled memories of their prime, stroking the ball with effortless elegance and, in the process, pushing South Africa past the three-figure mark with a 65-run stand for the third wicket.

Left-arm spinner Chaturanga de Silva brought an end to the flourishing partnership with the wicket of the South Africa Masters captain Kallis, who scored a 20-ball 24, before Isuru Udana ended Amla’s resistance after the right-hander struck six boundaries and four massive sixes.

The quick dismissals of Kallis and Amla left South Africa Masters in a spot of bother, with the scoreboard reading 138/4 by the 17th over, but a quick-fire 13-ball 28, laced with three boundaries and a six from Dane Vilas, and his 30-run partnership with Jacques Rudolph (9) helped them regain the momentum.

Brief scores:

South Africa Masters 180/6 in 20 overs (Hashim Amla 76, Dane Vilas 28 not out, Jacques Kallis 24; Chaturanga de Silva 2/28, Isuru Udana 2/44) lost to Sri Lanka Masters 183/3 in 17.2 overs (Asela Gunaratne 59 not out, Chinthaka Jayasinghe 51 not out, Upul Tharanga 29; Thandi Tshabalala 2/32) by 7 wickets.

