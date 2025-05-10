IMD predicts significant rainfall across Karnataka from May 10 to 16

Bengaluru, May 10 (IANS) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru has forecast significant rainfall across Karnataka in the coming days, starting from today, May 10, to May 16. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has shared an update in this regard.

Dr. N. Puviarasan, Scientist ‘F’ and Head of the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, stated, “For the next 48 hours, Karnataka will witness partly cloudy skies, light rain, and thundershowers accompanied by wind speeds likely between 30-40 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.”

Across the state -- including the coastal, north interior, and south interior regions -- light to moderate rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds are forecast through May 16.

The IMD’s official summary of weather observations noted, “The north-south trough from North Interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar now extends from Marathwada to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level."

It also added: “The southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, some parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands around May 13, 2025.”

Between May 10 and May 16, in the coastal Karnataka region, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely at one or two places in Mangaluru and Udupi districts. Dry weather is expected to prevail over Karwar on Saturday, but the district may experience rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on other days of the week.

In North Interior Karnataka, light rain and thundershowers with gusty winds are likely at one or two places in the districts of Gadag, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Koppal, and Raichur. Dry weather is likely to prevail over Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Haveri, and Yadgir districts.

In South Interior Karnataka, light to moderate rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds are likely at a few places across Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar districts.

Similar weather patterns are expected in Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Shivamogga, and Davanagere districts.

The IMD’s local forecast for Bengaluru city and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours predicts a partly cloudy sky, light rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds.

