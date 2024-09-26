If NC & PDP succeed in Assembly polls, it will be success of Pakistan’s intentions in J&K : Amit Shah (LD)

Jammu, Sep 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that if NC and PDP candidates are elected in Assembly elections, it would be the success of Pakistan's intentions in J&K.

Addressing a BJP campaign rally in Chenani Assembly constituency of Udhampur district, he said: "This Assembly election will decide not only the fate of Chenani, but entire J&K. If NC and PDP get elected in these elections, that would be the success of Pakistan's intentions in J&K."

"If they (NC-PDP) get elected, Pakistan will celebrate, and if Balwant Singh Mankotia (BJP candidate) gets elected, India will celebrate with firecrackers," he said.

Citing NC and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark that they will get back Article 370 and get back the Kashmiri flag, the Union Home Minister said: "I tell Rahul baba even if his three generations fight for it, article 370 will not come back. Congress, NC and PDP pushed J&K into terrorism for 40 years. Around 40,000 people were killed and 3,000 days were lost to curfew."

The Union Minister said that he had told the Parliament that after the elections, "we will Jammu and Kashmie statehood back. Modiji also said this. Only the parliament can give J&K statehood and Narendra Modi is the leader of the Parliament.

Alleging that they (NC-Congress) want to bring back terrorism, he said, "I want to tell Omar Abdullah that despite his desire, we will bury terrorism deep down under the earth and it will never come back."

Drawing a sharp contrast between the facility given during the tenure of previous governments and the Modi government, Union Minister Shah said: "For 70 to 75 years three families of Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis ruled, did you get Rs 5 lakh free healthcare which you are getting now?

He promised Rs 10 lakh free healthcare, Rs 10,000 financial assistance to farmers instead of the present Rs 6000, Rs 18000 to the eldest lady of each household and reduction in electric power tariff in remote areas by 50 per cent if the BJP is elected to power.

Slamming the NC, he said: "They kept terrorism alive, cinemas were closed and when Farooq was CM, terrorism grew and flourished. Instead of fighting terrorism, he left Srinagar for London to spend holidays there.

"For 70 years, these three families made democracy their hostage. We held Panchayat, BDC and DDC elections. These three families gave you 87 MLAs, we gave you 40,000 elected representatives through Panchayat, BDC and DDC elections," he said.

"They created the rivers of corruption, we cleaned them. My helicopter couldn't land here. It landed at Udhampur. I came by road, the driver told me it would take one hour and I am here in 25 minutes. You have roads like Delhi and Gujarat and these were made under the Modi government," the Union Minister said.

"NC and Congress say Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru should not have been hanged. Omar Abdullah you may continue to serve Biryani to terrorists, but we will hang them. You want to release terrorists and stone pelters. Only courts can do that and we have made strong laws so that your dream of releasing them will never be realised," he said.

"Former union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde said in Maharashtra recently that he was afraid to go to Lal Chowk. Today, I tell Shindeji, come with your grandchildren to visit Lal Chowk and you don't even need a bulletproof vehicle," the Union Minister said.

"It was a struggle to hoist the Tricolour in Lal Chowk and today every house in Srinagar has a tricolour. Muharram and Janamasthami were celebrated after 40 years in Srinagar," he said.

"In Chenani, you have today India's longest Chenani-Nashri road tunnel. Work on Chenani-Wayilu road has been started.

Listing the developmental works of the BJP government, he said: "There is Patnitop Gandola project here. Seventy-two lakh families were given free ration, and in Udhampur district, 43,000 gas connections have been given. Dogri was given the status of official language, 23 degree colleges were opened. Students from Chenani don't have to go to distant places to get education now."

"Abdullahs and Mufti's continued injustice with Jammu for 70 years, Narendra Modi finished that injustice in 5 years," he said.

He said that Jammu will have an international airport and metro and each year 100 temples destroyed by terrorists will be rebuilt.

"Jammu will have a riverfront, and Ranjit Sagar Ram will have water sports. College students will get Rs 3,000 travel allowance. Students of higher secondary schools will get laptops and tablets to get online education. In remote areas. Kishtwar will have an Ayush herbal park, Udhampur will become a pharmaceutical hub and Jammu will become an IT hub and above all, J&K will be free of terrorism," he said.

Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Udhampur districts of Jammu division and Baramulla and Kupwara districts of the Valley will go to vote on October 1 in the third and last phase of J&K elections. Counting will take place on October 8.

