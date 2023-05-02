IAF chief to meet SL Prez, PM and top military brass

Colombo, May 2 (IANS) Visiting Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, Chief of Air Staff, Indian Air Force (IAF) will meet Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Defence Minister and other top military officials during his four-day official stay in Sri Lanka, the 'priority one' partner of India.

The IAF chief arrived here on Monday on the invitation of Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana.

He will lay the foundation stone for India-Sri Lanka Friendship Auditorium at Sri Lanka Air Force Academy in Trincomalee under 250 Million LKR grant assistance by Government of India (GoI), in line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The visit symbolises strong ties and close cooperation between the two friendly neighbours, with Sri Lanka being accorded the status of 'Priority One' partner by India, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

As part of GoI's commitment towards capacity building of the Sri Lanka Armed Forces, Chaudhari would present AN-32 propellers to ensure high operational readiness of the aircraft held with the Sri Lanka Air Force. He would also be interacting with students at the National Defence College, Sri Lanka and the Air Force Academy, China Bay, wherein training aids for the students would be gifted.

The IAF has been working closely with Sri Lanka and has helped whenever India's southern neighbour required assistance.

In February 2021, on the invitation of the Commander, Sri Lanka Air Force, a contingent of 22 IAF aircraft participated in the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lanka Air Force. Indian Air Force has also been the first responder by deploying its assets expeditiously for providing 12T medical supplies in May 2020 and 100T nano fertilisers in November 2021.

"The visit of Chief of Air Staff, Indian Air Force would strengthen the existing relations between the two countries and facilitate discussions on common security challenges and enhancing capacity and capability building initiatives towards ensuring Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), as propounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Indian High Commission stated.

Sri Lanka's Air Vice Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, Chief of Staff, Sri Lanka Air Force and Deputy High Commissioner of India, Vinod K. Jacob welcomed Chaudhari on his arrival.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.