I-League 2024-25: Real Kashmir keep undefeated home record with win over Dempo SC

Srinagar, Jan 26 (IANS) Real Kashmir FC preserved their undefeated home record in the I-League 2024-25 with a fluent 2-0 victory over Goa’s Dempo Sports Club at the TRC Football Turf, on Sunday.

Both the goals came in the second half through Lalramsanga (52’) and Abdou Karim Samb (58’) as Real Kashmir sealed their fourth home victory of the season. This win helped Real Kashmir move to the fifth position in the league standings with 16 points from 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Dempo SC continued to struggle as they remained mired in eighth place with 11 points from 10 matches. Their early season promise has now dissipated into a run of five games without a victory and a noticeable drought in scoring as they managed just one goal in their last five matches.

The match also highlighted the strategic prowess of two former India internationals turned coaches, with Ishfaq Ahmed’s pragmatic Real Kashmir outplaying Samir Naik’s Dempo SC, who based their strategies on solid defending and counter-attacks.

The match began with Dempo creating the first clear chance. In the 30th minute, Shaher Shaheen set up Seigoumang Doungel, whose powerful left-foot shot from the edge of the box rattled the crossbar and set the tone for what was an initially tightly-contested game. Real Kashmir, on the other hand, struggled to break down the Dempo defence in the first half despite several attempts.

The dynamic of the match, though, shifted dramatically after the interval. Real Kashmir increased their intensity and broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute. A botched clearance by Dempo’s defence landed perfectly for Lalramsanga, who unleashed a formidable left-footed strike from 25 yards out. The sheer power of the shot was too much for a diving Dempo goalkeeper Ashish Sibi who could only watch as the ball flew past him.

Dempo responded eagerly, seeking an equaliser. Knerkitalang Buam came agonisingly close with a shot from distance that struck the crosspiece yet again, mirroring the earlier frustration of his teammate.

Real Kashmir then doubled their lead in the 58th minute through a well-executed play on the right flank. Paulo Cezar delivered a precise cross into the penalty area, finding Senegalese Karim Samb perfectly positioned to head the ball into the net, marking the second goal for the hosts.

The hosts had a chance to further extend their lead in the 66th minute when Karim Samb intercepted a weak defensive pass. Facing only the goalkeeper, he surprisingly missed the target with his shot going wide.

