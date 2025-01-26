Lizzo reaches her 'weight release goal'

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Lizzo has a new update to share with regards to her weight loss journey. Recently, the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer, 36, shared a candid post to Instagram in which she showed off her physique after months of work to reach her "weight release goal”.

She wrote in the caption, "I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014. Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Alongside a photo that displayed her stomach and arms in a dark red two-piece workout set, the singer shared her specific weight loss stats.

As per ‘People’, the graphic shows that she reached her goal weight and lowered her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5. She also lost 16% of her body fat since embarking on her journey in January 2024.

Lizzo has been candid about her "weight release", a term used to refer to a more holistic, well-rounded approach to weight loss, since September 2024, when she shared in a TikTok video that she was undergoing a dramatic transformation.

At the time, she revealed some details about the process, showing herself in a black two-piece look before the video cut to the singer in a gray bodysuit that accentuated her trim figure. She soundtracked the video with audio from a clip of Nicki Minaj, in which she says, "The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. I’m a bad b****, always been a bad b****”.

"Fine both ways”, the ‘2 Be Loved’ singer captioned the post. Since then, Lizzo has shared a number of updates on her journey. In November last year, she posted a lighthearted Instagram video which showed off more of her weight loss.

“My mom stole my hairstyle & ate me up”, Lizzo wrote in the caption of the clip, which captured the Grammy winner and her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, sporting matching braided hairstyles while on a car ride together, lip-syncing to an audio from ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.