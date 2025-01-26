Aditi Govitrikar to represent India at 40th anniversary of Mrs World, 'life comes full circle'

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Back in 2001, Aditi Govitrikar created history by becoming the first-ever Indian to win the prestigious Mrs. World title. Now, the actress and former model will be representing India at the 40th anniversary of the prestigious Mrs World pageant. Turning back the clock, she will once again be gracing the global stage on 30th January 2025, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort.

Aditi Govitrikar revealed that this latest opportunity feels like life coming full circle for her. She revealed, “It feels like life has come full circle. Mrs. World holds a very special place in my heart, and every time someone remembers that victory, it’s overwhelming. The love and respect I’ve received over the years are beyond words, and I’m so grateful. I can’t wait to relive those memories and celebrate this incredible journey.”

Aditi Govitrikar termed her 2001 victory a collective effort. Her exact words were, “Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this incredible journey. You’ve made it possible for me to stand here today, with my head high and my heart full. This isn’t just my story—it’s ours.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aditi Govitrikar last appeared on the third season of the popular Netflix series "Mismatched". She essays the role of Rishi Singh Shekhawat's (Rohit Saraf) mother, Kalpana Singh in the series.

Before "Mismatched" Aditi Govitrikar had been away from television for some time. However, during a media interaction, she revealed that she did not intentionally step away from the space. She added that she is someone who always follows her instincts and believes in going with the flow. The actress stated that she thinks OTT platforms have redefined storytelling. She is of the opinion that while TV remains timeless, OTT content offers unique opportunities.

In addition to this, Aditi Govitrikar has also launched Marvelous Mrs India, a platform to empower women.

