In a first, joint tri-services tableau displayed during R-Day celebrations

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) For the first time, a tri-services -- Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy -- tableau symbolising the unity of the armed forces was presented during the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on Sunday, showcasing the nation's military strength.

With the theme "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat" (Strong and Secure India), the tableau depicted a battlefield scenario demonstrating synchronised land, water, and air operations.

It featured indigenous defence assets such as the Arjun main battle tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam, and a remotely-piloted aircraft.

This initiative coincides with the Ministry of Defence declaring 2025 as the year of defence reforms, with a focus on enhancing tri-services synergy to maximise India's military potential in contemporary and future conflicts.

A total of 31 tableaux, including 16 from states and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries and organisations, paraded under the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas" (Golden India: Heritage and Progress).

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased its 'Raksha Kavach' tableau, featuring advanced multi-domain defence technologies, while the Corps of Signals' Daredevils thrilled the audience with motorcycle stunts, marking the conclusion of the 90-minute parade.

The 76th Republic Day celebrations also highlighted India's military prowess with advanced platforms like BrahMos missiles, Pinaka rocket systems, Akash air defence systems, and new additions such as the 'Sanjay' Battle Surveillance system and DRDO's 'Pralay' tactical missile. A grand finale featured a flypast by 40 Indian Air Force aircraft, including the Su-30 jets and C-130J Super Hercules.

The Republic Day parade also emphasised women's empowerment, with the CRPF's all-women contingent led by Assistant Commandant Aishwarya Joy M. The 148-member contingent, comprising women deployed in anti-Naxal and law enforcement operations, exemplified the spirit of 'Nari Shakti.'

The Ministry of Women and Child Development's tableau showcased a girl's journey from childhood to becoming a self-reliant woman, while the Ministry of Rural Development highlighted its 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana,' empowering rural women through self-help groups.

The Delhi Police All-Women Band, led by Band Master Ruyangunuo Kense, also drew attention with their performance, marking their second participation in the Republic Day parade.

The ceremony began with 300 cultural artists performing "Sare Jahan Se Achha" on traditional instruments, representing India's regional diversity. A flower-petal shower by Mi-17 1V helicopters added grandeur to the celebrations.

The event was presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, who unfurled the national flag and led the nation in commemorating the day.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the Chief Guest, was welcomed alongside President Murmu in a 'Traditional Buggy,' a practice revived in 2024 after a 40-year gap.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries graced the occasion, which celebrated 75 years of the Constitution's enactment under the theme of "Jan Bhagidari" (public participation), reflecting India's unity, diversity, and development.

