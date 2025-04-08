K'taka Home Minister apologises for controversial remark on sexual assault incident

Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday apologised for his controversial "big city incident" remark related to a sexual assault case in Bengaluru.

Parameshwara's apology came a day after his controversial remark that "such incidents happen here and there in a big city" over a sexual assault incident triggered a huge row.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, "I want to clarify my statement. It was miscommunicated to the public. If my statement has pained our mothers and sisters, I express my sincere regret."

Claiming that his statement was distorted, he said: "I have always stood for the protection of women. We have launched several initiatives, and our state has utilised a major portion of the funds allotted under the Nirbhaya scheme."

The state Home Minister said: "When the BJP was in power, should I reveal data on murders and other crimes? People will laugh if the BJP claims no crime occurred during its tenure."

Parameshwara made the "big city incident" remark after a 17-second video showing a man groping a woman and then escaping went viral on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on April 4 in the jurisdiction of the Sadduguntepalya police station.

Police have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by a resident and have launched a search for the accused while collecting additional evidence.

On Monday, slamming the state Home Minister, Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra said that Paramaeshwara's remarks were open admission that law and order have completely collapsed.

Since the Congress came to power in Karnataka, there has been a continuous series of crimes including murder, robbery, extortion, assaults, and rapes targeting women and children, Vijayendra said.

"The Home Minister's statement downplaying the harassment of a young woman in broad daylight as a 'routine incident' has tarnished the image and dignity of the state on an international level. His remarks reflect nothing but his incompetence," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.