Traditional rivals in Kerala welcome SC verdict on Governor’s role in Bills

Thiruvananthapuram, April 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday, holding Tamil Nadu Governor Dr R.N. Ravi's withholding of assent to 10 Bills as "illegal", drew rare consensus from traditional political rivals in Kerala.

The apex court declared that the 10 Bills, re-passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly and sent again to the Governor, would be deemed to have received his assent -- a move that has resonated strongly in Kerala, where similar issues have been simmering.

In Kerala, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is in power, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) sits in opposition. The BJP, though a marginal player in the 140-member state Assembly, has a presence in the Lok Sabha from the Thrissur constituency, represented by Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s verdict, Kerala Law Minister P. Rajeeve recalled how former Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had delayed action on several Bills -- some pending for as long as 23 months.

“There were Bills that remained with the Governor for 13, 16, even 18 months. We had said publicly that such delays were undemocratic. The Governor is expected to function in accordance with the advice of the elected government,” Rajeeve said.

He added, “The Supreme Court has made it clear that no Governor can hold on to Bills for more than three months. Moreover, not all Bills can be referred to the President. This verdict is a clear affirmation of democratic principles.”

State Revenue Minister K. Rajan said the Supreme Court verdict should be welcomed “with great pleasure.” “Governors can no longer be used as tools by the Centre to obstruct state governments. This ruling sends a strong message in response to the conduct of the Tamil Nadu Governor,” Rajan said.

Senior UDF leader and Lok Sabha MP N.K. Premachandran described the ruling as “historic” and one that reinforces constitutional values. “This will be remembered as a landmark judgment that upholds the democratic rights of state legislatures,” he said.

Significantly, the ruling comes even as the Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court over two Bills that are still awaiting gubernatorial assent -- a legacy of Governor Khan’s tenure, during which his frequent run-ins with the Pinarayi Vijayan government over pending legislation often made headlines.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.