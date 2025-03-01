West Hyderabad: HMDA Plans World Class Tourism Circuit

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is planning to develop a new "West Hyderabad Tourism Circuit" to connect four major tourist spots. This project aims to boost tourism both nationally and internationally by improving infrastructure and highlighting historical sites.

The initiative focuses on redeveloping key tourist destinations to offer modern, sustainable tourism experiences. HMDA plans to enhance accessibility, upgrade facilities, and build high-quality amenities to make this tourism circuit a must-visit destination.

To bring this vision to life, HMDA is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) from qualified private firms or consortiums. The project will follow a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and be executed on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The chosen agency will be responsible for constructing new tourism infrastructure, maintaining existing facilities, and introducing innovative attractions. The developer will also handle global marketing to boost foot traffic and position the West Hyderabad Tourism Circuit as a leading tourist destination.

This project aims to create a vibrant, world-class tourism experience while preserving the region’s cultural and historical significance. With this plan, HMDA aims to elevate the tourism sector in Hyderabad and attract visitors from around the globe.