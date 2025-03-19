Ramadan 2025: Top 10 Iftar Party Spots in Hyderabad

Ramadan is already in full swing, and Hyderabad has become a culinary paradise, offering a range of delicious iftar experiences. From traditional Hyderabadi dishes to Middle Eastern delicacies, the city has something for everyone. Here are the top 10 places to enjoy a memorable iftar party in Hyderabad this Ramadan.

Zouq

Location: Hyderabad

Time: 6:30 PM - 11 PM

Price: INR 799 (Adults), INR 399 (Children above 5)

Highlights: A Middle Eastern buffet with Turkish, Persian, and Lebanese dishes like Mezze, Kebabs, and Knafeh.

Bidri

Location: Marriott Hyderabad

Time: 6:30 PM - 1 AM

Price: INR 2500++ upwards

Highlights: Hyderabadi, Kashmiri, and Lucknowi royal dishes with vegetarian options.

Pista House

Location: Multiple locations

Time: 11 AM - 11 PM

Highlights: Famous for its delicious Haleem, a Ramadan staple.

Nimrah Café

Location: Near Charminar, Old City

Time: 4 AM - 11 PM

Price: Starting at INR 200

Highlights: Signature Irani Chai with Osmania biscuits.

Sonu Kebabs

Location: Bylanes of Hyderabad

Time: 11 AM - 3 AM

Highlights: Mutton Marag and Pathar Ka Gosht.

CoalSpark

Location: Hyderabad

Time: 11:30 AM - 12 AM

Price: INR 469 per Iftar box

Highlights: Mutton Mandi, Barbecue Chicken, Haleem, and more.

Prestige Nirvana Club

Location: Hyderabad

Time: 7 PM - 11 PM

Price: INR 799 upwards

Highlights: Haleem, Biryani, Sharbats, Nalli Nihari with Sheermal.

Verandah - The Park

Location: The Park, Hyderabad

Time: 6 PM - 6 AM

Highlights: Fattoush Salad, Nizami Murgh Korma, Haleem, Qubani ka Meetha, and Sherbets.

Serai Kitchen, Hotel Deccan Serai

Location: Hotel Deccan Serai, Hyderabad

Time: 7 AM - 10 PM

Price: INR 1600 for two

Highlights: Hyderabadi Chicken Korma, Laal Maas, live cooking stations.

Kebapci

Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Time: 12 PM - 12 AM

Price: INR 1299 per person

Highlights: Unlimited Turkish Iftar with soups, Turkish breads, kebabs, and cheese platters.

Other notable spots include Nayaab Hotel for authentic Hyderabadi cuisine and Grill9 for fusion haleem platters. For a more luxurious iftar experience, visit Serai Kitchen at Hotel Deccan Serai or Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, both offering lavish buffets.

(Note: Timings may vary, please confirm before visiting.)