Ramadan 2025: Top 10 Iftar Party Spots in Hyderabad
Ramadan is already in full swing, and Hyderabad has become a culinary paradise, offering a range of delicious iftar experiences. From traditional Hyderabadi dishes to Middle Eastern delicacies, the city has something for everyone. Here are the top 10 places to enjoy a memorable iftar party in Hyderabad this Ramadan.
Zouq
Location: Hyderabad
Time: 6:30 PM - 11 PM
Price: INR 799 (Adults), INR 399 (Children above 5)
Highlights: A Middle Eastern buffet with Turkish, Persian, and Lebanese dishes like Mezze, Kebabs, and Knafeh.
Bidri
Location: Marriott Hyderabad
Time: 6:30 PM - 1 AM
Price: INR 2500++ upwards
Highlights: Hyderabadi, Kashmiri, and Lucknowi royal dishes with vegetarian options.
Pista House
Location: Multiple locations
Time: 11 AM - 11 PM
Highlights: Famous for its delicious Haleem, a Ramadan staple.
Nimrah Café
Location: Near Charminar, Old City
Time: 4 AM - 11 PM
Price: Starting at INR 200
Highlights: Signature Irani Chai with Osmania biscuits.
Sonu Kebabs
Location: Bylanes of Hyderabad
Time: 11 AM - 3 AM
Highlights: Mutton Marag and Pathar Ka Gosht.
CoalSpark
Location: Hyderabad
Time: 11:30 AM - 12 AM
Price: INR 469 per Iftar box
Highlights: Mutton Mandi, Barbecue Chicken, Haleem, and more.
Prestige Nirvana Club
Location: Hyderabad
Time: 7 PM - 11 PM
Price: INR 799 upwards
Highlights: Haleem, Biryani, Sharbats, Nalli Nihari with Sheermal.
Verandah - The Park
Location: The Park, Hyderabad
Time: 6 PM - 6 AM
Highlights: Fattoush Salad, Nizami Murgh Korma, Haleem, Qubani ka Meetha, and Sherbets.
Serai Kitchen, Hotel Deccan Serai
Location: Hotel Deccan Serai, Hyderabad
Time: 7 AM - 10 PM
Price: INR 1600 for two
Highlights: Hyderabadi Chicken Korma, Laal Maas, live cooking stations.
Kebapci
Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Time: 12 PM - 12 AM
Price: INR 1299 per person
Highlights: Unlimited Turkish Iftar with soups, Turkish breads, kebabs, and cheese platters.
Other notable spots include Nayaab Hotel for authentic Hyderabadi cuisine and Grill9 for fusion haleem platters. For a more luxurious iftar experience, visit Serai Kitchen at Hotel Deccan Serai or Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, both offering lavish buffets.
(Note: Timings may vary, please confirm before visiting.)