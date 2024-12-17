KTR Arrest Confirmed?: Telangana Cabinet Moves Forward with Formula E Probe

Hyderabad: Telangana's Cabinet has approved the launch of an investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the Formula E event, which has now put BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) under scrutiny. The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting at the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday, as confirmed by state I & PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

The Cabinet deliberated extensively on the issues related to the Formula E race, with Reddy explaining that the Telangana Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma, had given the green light for the inquiry. He also revealed that the state government was granted permission to investigate IAS officer Arvind Kumar, with the Chief Secretary, A. Santhi Kumari, set to send an official request for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to initiate the probe.

Reddy, while not commenting directly on the possibility of KTR’s arrest, asserted that the law would take its course. He further questioned why BRS leaders were frequently visiting Delhi if there were no irregularities in the Formula E race dealings. The Minister also accused the Opposition of disrupting the ongoing winter Assembly sessions with placards, claiming there was no legitimate issue to raise.

The controversy revolves around the BRS government’s alleged payment of Rs 54 crore, including Rs 8 crore in taxes, to ABB Formula E for the Season 10 event in Hyderabad, without prior Cabinet approval. This has raised questions, especially as the event, scheduled for February 2024, has now been canceled due to a 'breach of contract.'

The Congress party, which recently assumed power in the state, has demanded an investigation into why such a large sum was spent on the event without proper authorization and why no action was taken against Ace Nxt Gen, a subsidiary of Greenko, for backing out. KTR, however, has expressed his willingness to face any inquiry, reiterating that his aim as Municipal Administration Minister was to position Hyderabad as India's "mobility capital."

