AP 10th class SA1 Maths question paper leak: YSRCP Demands Accountability

Tadepalli, December 17: YSRCP State Student Wing Working President A. Ravichandra condemned the irresponsible handling of education by the coalition government after the SA-1 Mathematics question paper was leaked within an hour of the exam yesterday.

Shockingly, the paper appeared on a YouTube channel, jeopardizing the futures of lakhs of Class 10 students who are set to face public exams in March 2025.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Ravichandra accused Education Minister Lokesh of neglecting his ministry while involving himself in unrelated departments. He said the government has failed to take strong action, relying instead on time-wasting committees that do not address the systemic issues.

Highlighting past incidents, he reminded the public that Chandrababu Naidu's tenure saw the EAMCET and Intermediate paper leaks, calling him the "brand ambassador" for exam paper leaks, which he claimed were done in collusion with private institution managements.

Ravichandra also criticized the coalition for stalling educational reforms initiated during Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure, including Nadu-Nedu, Ammavodi, and quality syllabus upgrades like TOEFL and CBSE.

He demanded immediate action against those responsible for the leak, in addition to fulfilling promises like Thalli Ki Vandanam, fee reimbursements, and appointments of Vice Chancellors.