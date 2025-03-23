IPL 2025 SRH Vs RR Effect: Traffic Diversions in Hyderabad on March 23

Hyderabad is all set for a thrilling Sunday, March 23, as cricket fans flock to Uppal Stadium for an action-packed IPL encounter. After last year’s record-breaking performance with sixes galore, SRH fans are eagerly waiting to see their team create more magic on home ground. Today, SRH will face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025, promising an exciting match.

The city is buzzing with energy as fans prepare for the game, but traffic around Uppal will be redirected to ensure smooth flow. Vehicles heading to Uppal will be diverted at Habsiguda X Road. Additionally, vehicles coming from Ramanthapur will be rerouted to Uppal X Road via Street No.8.

With the stadium packed and fans in full swing, Sunday, March 23, promises to be a thrilling day for Hyderabad’s cricket lovers! Get ready for some high-octane action on the field!