IIT Hyderabad Recruitment Notification for Postdoctoral and Research Assistant Roles Out

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad has announced vacancies for Research Associate/Postdoctoral Fellow on its campus. A notification explaining the details of the role and the project has been released. Interested candidates can apply for the role by filling in the details via a Google form.

The IIT-H has made it clear that those interested must fill in the Google form and no email applications will be accepted. Any queries before filling out the form can be sent to melt.spin@mae.iith.ac.in

IIT-H Research Associate/Postdoctoral Fellow Job Notification 2025

Applications are invited for Postdoctoral positions in a multi-departmental DRDO-sponsored research project. IIT-Hyderabad is aiming to create a multi-disciplinary team of students and post-docs to work in the broad area of melt spinning of polymeric jets/fibers. The departments involved in this project are: Mechanical, Aerospace, and Chemical Engineering.

IIT-H Research Associate: Salary Details

Selected candidates will be given Rs.58,000 per month salary and 24% HRA will also be provided.

IIT-H Research Associate Tenure

The tenure is initially 1 year and can be extended based on candidates' performance.

Currently, there are a total of 4 Research Associate posts offered by IIT-Hyderabad.

IIT-H Research Associate Eligibility

Interested candidates must have a PhD in Chemical/Mechanical Engineering/Applied Mechanics/Physics. Candidates who have submitted their thesis and are awaiting defense can also apply.

IIT-H is also expecting interested candidates to have experience developing codes, preferably multi-phase codes, and experience running open-source CFD codes such as OpenFOAM or Basilisk.

IIT-Hyderabad Research Assistant Role

Alongside the research associate role, IIT-Hyderabad has also announced a vacancy for a project assistant role. Interested candidates can apply for the role via email. Eligible candidates should apply with their CVs and email sudarsanam.putla@chy.iith.ac.in.

IIT-Hyderabad Research Assistant Last Date

The last date for applying to the research assistant role at IIT-Hyderabad is 11th March 2025 (before 17:00 hours). While sending the email, write the subject as "Project Assistant-SERB Application on Heterogenous Catalysis". A short justification note is also expected from candidates in the email.

IIT-Hyderabad has also released the details of the project. The name of the project is, "Catalytic production of bio-polymer precursors using active site-tailored zeolites"

The university has also announced that the compensation will be by standard government norms (DST pay scales). Candidates who have completed M.Sc Chemistry with a minimum of 60% marks and GATE/NET qualification can apply.