Hyderabad Weekend Events on March 22 and 23

Hyderabad is gearing up for an exciting weekend with a variety of events that cater to music lovers, sports fans, art enthusiasts, and pet owners. Whether you’re looking to enjoy live concerts, a thrilling cricket match, a night out, or a pet-friendly gathering, there’s something for everyone. Here's a look at the top events happening this weekend.

TATA IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Date & Time: March 23 | 3:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Get ready for a thrilling IPL clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. With the home crowd cheering for SRH, the match is set to be an exciting one, filled with big hits and crucial wickets.

M.M. Keeravani Live in Concert

Date & Time: March 22 | 7 PM

Venue: Hitex Hall 4, Hyderabad

Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani will be performing his iconic melodies in a live concert. Organized by Hyderabad Talkies, the event celebrates his career, featuring songs from Baahubali, RRR, and more.

Prateek Kuhad Live at Quake Arena

Date & Time: March 22 | 7 PM

Venue: Quake Arena, Hyderabad

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad will perform his soulful music in a live concert. Known for his romantic tunes, Kuhad’s performance promises to be an unforgettable night for his fans.

Hyderabad Pupper Party

Date & Time: March 23 | 12 PM

Venue: LastHouse: By The Lake, Hyderabad

Dog lovers will enjoy this pet-friendly event, featuring fun activities, games, a pet food buffet, health check-ups for dogs, and goodie bags. Best of all, entry is free for pets!

Dixon Live at Quake Arena

Date & Time: March 23 | 7 PM

Venue: Quake Arena, Hyderabad

DJ Dixon, known for his deep house and techno music, will take over the decks in Hyderabad. If you’re into immersive electronic music, this event is not to be missed.

Abhay Deol at Xora

Date & Time: March 22 | 8 PM - March 23 | 12 AM

Venue: Xora Bar & Kitchen, Hyderabad

Actor Abhay Deol will step into the DJ booth for a special night of house and techno music. He’ll be joined by Lazie Bonzs for an energetic set, making it a night to remember.

Yellow Diary - A Theatre Play

Date & Time: March 22 | 7 PM

Venue: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa, Hyderabad

Yellow Diary is an original play revolving around a press conference where a writer, Manjula Nayak, is accused of killing her sister. The play explores the impact of yellow journalism in an engaging and dramatic way.

Paint with Strangers - Presented by Thrifty X

Date & Time: March 23 | 2 PM

Venue: Rium Cafe, Hyderabad

Explore your artistic side at this social painting workshop. Open to all skill levels, this event allows participants to create their own masterpiece, guided by artists, and take home their finished artwork.

Birdsong by Birdsong - A Musical Narrative

Date & Time: March 22 | 6:30 PM

Venue: SAPTAPARNI, Hyderabad

Classical vocalist Ranjani Sivakumar will perform Birdsong by Birdsong, a musical narrative blending storytelling with compositions inspired by birds. Expect pieces from Tyagaraja, Kabir, The Beatles, and more.

Screening of the Chinese Grand Prix at BWW Kokapet

Date & Time: March 23 | 12 PM

Venue: Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW One Golden Mile), Hyderabad

F1 fans can catch the Chinese Grand Prix live on big screens at Buffalo Wild Wings, while enjoying food and drinks in the company of fellow racing enthusiasts.

This weekend in Hyderabad offers a wide range of activities for everyone. Whether you're supporting SRH at the IPL, enjoying live music, or spending time with your pet, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Make sure to plan your weekend, grab your tickets, and experience the best of Hyderabad!