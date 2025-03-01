Hyderabad Vigyan Vaibhav 2025: DRDO’s Science & Defence Expo Thrills Students

Hyderabad saw an exciting event unfold at Gachibowli stadium on Friday, February 28, where students and teachers had the rare chance to explore India’s modern military technology at the ‘Vigyan Vaibhav’ science and defence expo, organized by DRDO. This was an exceptional opportunity for school and engineering students to witness real missiles, artillery guns, tanks, and radars, which they usually only see in movies.

The exhibition displayed impressive machines like the recently tested hypersonic missile, Pralay missile, Pinaka missile system, short-range ballistic missile system, Agni 5 missile, India’s main battle tank Arjun, advanced towed artillery gun system, 155 mm guns, and the Rudram anti-radiation missile.

Students excitedly took photos with the missiles, guns, and tanks, while teachers captured memories of their students in front of these military marvels. “I never imagined I would actually see these missiles in real life. I always thought they were just models,” said Sandeep, a Class X student.

Engineering students, especially those from electronics and communications, got the chance to get up close to the missiles and radars. They also had the opportunity to learn from defence scientists about career paths in the sector. “It was great to learn about avionics, radars, and missiles directly from the experts,” said Phanindra, an engineering student from the Institute of Aeronautical Engineering.

The event, organized by DRDO, the Aeronautical Society of India, and Kalam Institute of Youth Excellence, featured over 200 stalls from BDL, BHEL, Indian Navy, and MIDHANI. The exhibition is open to the public from February 28 to March 2, offering an exciting and educational experience for all who attend.