Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam to Host Science Innovation Expo on Feb 27-28

Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, will organize a Science Innovation Exhibition on February 27 and 28 to celebrate National Science Day. The event will feature scientific exhibits, book fairs, interactive workshops, and competitions, providing students and visitors with a unique opportunity to explore advancements in science and technology.

Top research institutions, including the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Survey of India, and startups from T-Hub, will showcase their latest scientific innovations and technologies.

A book exhibition organized by the National Book Trust, Jana Vignana Vedika, and Deccan Heritage Academy Trust will offer a vast collection of books on science, technology, and heritage. Additionally, a photo exhibition celebrating Indian scientists will be on display.

Renowned scientists and innovators will lead interactive workshops on topics like ‘Fun with Science,’ ‘Space Exploration,’ ‘Careers in Science,’ and ‘Innovations in Science.’ The event will also host competitions such as science model exhibitions, quizzes, and poster-making contests.

Officials stated that the exhibition aims to ignite curiosity, inspire innovation, and encourage scientific exploration, making science more engaging for students and visitors.