Hyderabad Rains: Heavy Rains to Lash City in Next 3 Hours; IMD Issues Warning!

The weather is expected to intensify between 6:30 pm and 9 pm in the northern and western Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) circles of Raidurg, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Serlingampally, Hitech City, Manikonda, Narsingi, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Khajaguda, Rajendranagar, and Bandlaguda Jagir. The city can anticipate moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms tonight, August 11.

In the interim, it is anticipated that the districts of Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, and Rangareddy will experience substantial cyclones within the next three hours, according to weather reports. In a separate alert, it was indicated that thunderstorms are anticipated to affect a significant portion of Hyderabad from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., with 25–45 mm of rain expected in certain regions. The thunderstorms are expected to develop over Qutbullapur, Kukatpally, Alwal, Gajularamaram, and Miyapur.

An IMD yellow alert has been issued for Hyderabad, which indicates that there will be continuous torrential rainfall until midnight and will persist through August 17. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are anticipated for four days, with an average of 70-100 millimeters of precipitation per day from August 14–17.

As a result, certain regions, including Tolichowki (Nadeem Colony, Shaikpet), Falaknuma (Al Jubail Colony), Madhapur (100-feet Road), Ameerpet (Maitrivanam, Budhanagar), Manikonda, Jubilee Hills, and Khairatabad, are still susceptible to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion. These regions are consistently recognized as monsoon centers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended its heavy rainfall alert for Hyderabad until August 17, cautioning that persistent precipitation may exacerbate flooding in low-lying areas.

Several localities have already been severely affected in the past week as a result of a storm system that passed over the city and caused intense downpours. Over the weekend, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited Ameerpet and assured residents that a permanent solution to wastewater stagnation would be implemented.

The GHMC has been instructed to develop a comprehensive long-term strategy that will include the reconstruction of drainage systems, the reinforcement of nala embankments, and the construction of additional rainwater retaining structures.

Portable pumps have been deployed in the most severely affected areas in the immediate future, and drains are currently being desilted in anticipation of the forthcoming rainfall.