Ganesh Nimajjanam 2024: Heavy traffic jam near Tank Bund on September 18!

On the occasion of Ganesh Nimajjanam 2024, Hyderabad's Tank Bund is full of vehicles carrying Ganesh idols for immersion. The idol immersion has been going on since yesterday. According to reports, nearly 4000 idols are yet to be immersed in the Hussain Sagar.

After completing the 10-day Ganesh festival starting on September 7, Ganesh Nimajjanam was scheduled yesterday. Nearly 1,20,000 idols were immersed yesterday and are still going on. Ganesh idols from Himayat Nagar, Narayanguda and other areas are reaching the tank bund for the immersion, causing heavy traffic jams. However, it is the 11th day the process of Ganesh Visarjan has been going on.

The Hyderabad police are on alert regarding traffic and public safety, making the procedures quick. The Khairatabad Bada Ganesh's immersion was done before 2 PM yesterday, followed by other Ganesh idols. The report says that the immersion process might take longer than expected.

Also read: PM Modi to Receive Record-Breaking Rs 30 Lakh Balapur Laddu.