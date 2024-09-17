PM Modi to Receive Record-Breaking Rs 30 Lakh Balapur Laddu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the valuable Laddu from K. Shankar Reddy, the winner of the renowned Balapur Laddu auction. Reddy bought the Laddu at the Balapur Ganesh Pandal auction for a whooping ₹30 lakh.

After making waves with his bid that broke all previous records, Reddy disclosed that he will be visiting New Delhi to personally present the Ganesh Prasadam to Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah.

This action is expected to represent a special homage to the nation's leaders, tying local customs to national significance. Due to its cultural and religious significance, the Balapur Laddu, a treasured offering during Ganesh Chaturthi, has earned notoriety. Reddy's action is anticipated to draw attention to the region's deeply ingrained customs.

Also read: Balapur Ganesh Nimajjanam: Watch Live