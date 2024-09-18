Country should become a world leader in technical education: Prez Murmu

Jaipur, Sep 18 (IANS) President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the country should become a world leader in technical education, and to accomplish this aim, everyone should work together to make technology institutes world-class.

She called upon the national technical education institutes to work with an original approach in research, adopt environment-friendly technology and work committedly towards the concept of developed India.

Murmu was addressing the 18th convocation of Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur (MNIT) on Wednesday.

She expressed happiness over the 12 out of 20 gold medals being given to female students in this ceremony and said that if girls move ahead, the country will move forward on the path of development rapidly. She said that if girl students also stay ahead in research, then the country will be a leader at the global level.

"The country's technology institutes have been given the status of an institute of national importance as a National Institute so that India can move forward on the path of development rapidly through them," Murmu added.

The President conferred degrees to 805 graduates, 477 postgraduates and 79 PhD students and awarded 20 gold medals in the ceremony. She also inaugurated the Aravali hostel built for the students.

Governor Haribhau Bagde, who also addressed the programme, said that the concept of 'Developed India 2047' envisioned by the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, has as its basic foundation that India should move forward towards rapid development in all areas. The role of youth is important in attaining this aim. He emphasised using the technical knowledge acquired by the youth in the development of the nation.

Bagde praised the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence department in MNIT and said that important steps can be taken in the coming times for young technocrats. He said that mechanical knowledge is necessary, but only if moral and human values are associated with this knowledge, then only we will be able to make Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas successful in the true sense.

The Governor said that youth power is the intellectual wealth of the nation. They should work for the future by fully understanding the ideals of democracy and plurality of the country keeping in mind the Indian culture of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and wish well for everyone under 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' practice. He called upon everyone to work for the progress of the country and society while worshipping the nation.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the youth should work for the upliftment of society and the nation with new ideas. He said that the state government is committed to providing 4 lakh government jobs every year.

Sharma added that the state government is going to recruit one lakh youth this year also. He announced that the state government will bring Youth Policy 2024 soon. Also, the Rajasthan government is going to bring the State Skill Policy for skill development among the students.

“Our government is providing unlimited opportunities to the youth to start new start-ups and promote youth entrepreneurship,” the CM said.

MNIT Director Prof N.P. Padhi presented the progress report of the institute. He informed that the institute has received 15 patents in research and development. He assured that in future MNIT will become a leading institute all over the world.

