Fire Accident in Ramanthapur's Viveknagar: 9 Bikes Gutted

In an apartment building at Viveknagar, Ramanthapur, a tragic fire incident was reported in the early hours of Wednesday. The two-wheeler parked inside the parking space of the building caught fire. Nine two-wheelers got engulfed, including two electric bikes.

According to eyewitnesses, an electric scooter ignited the flames first, which spread instantly across the other vehicles that happened to be parked next. The residents were not even successful in extinguishing the flame as it completely burned away the vehicles.

The fire department officials have started an investigation into the case and are trying to find out the cause of the fire. Though preliminary reports indicate that the electric scooter might have been the source of the fire, officials are not closing their eyes to other possibilities.

The police department is also working with the fire department to investigate the incident. "We will conduct a thorough investigation and take necessary actions to prevent such incidents in the future," said a police spokesperson.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of vehicles parked in residential buildings. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of their vehicles.

