Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out at Amberpet Flyover, Causes Traffic Chaos

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out near the newly opened Amberpet Flyover on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, causing panic and severe traffic congestion. The fire started in temporary sheds set up for the ongoing flyover construction near Chaderghat Chowrasta. Thick black smoke rose into the sky, drastically reducing visibility and alarming local residents and commuters.

Cause of the Fire and Its Impact

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire started suddenly, engulfing construction sheds and materials. The flames spread quickly, causing chaos among locals and travelers on the Warangal National Highway. The dense smoke worsened the already heavy traffic conditions, creating a massive traffic jam in the area. Commuters were stranded for hours, while others sought alternative routes, which added to the traffic congestion on surrounding roads.

Emergency Response and Fire Control

Upon receiving calls from concerned citizens, emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene. Police and fire department officials worked together to control the fire and manage the traffic flow. Firefighters worked tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading further and to minimize damage to nearby infrastructure. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, though some construction materials and nearby structures suffered minor damages.

Traffic Gridlock on Warangal National Highway

The fire caused a major disruption to the morning rush hour, especially on the Warangal National Highway, a vital route for intercity travelers. Long queues of vehicles stretched for kilometers, with thousands of commuters stuck in the gridlock. Local authorities and traffic police diverted vehicles and cleared blocked roads to restore normal traffic movement.

Concerns Over Flyover Safety and Maintenance

The Amberpet Flyover, which opened to the public on February 26, 2025, was intended to ease congestion on the Warangal National Highway. However, the fire incident raised concerns about safety measures at construction sites near the flyover. Despite facing multiple delays over the past seven years, the flyover was expected to improve traffic flow. Residents are now questioning safety protocols at such infrastructure sites.

Investigation and Safety Measures

The fire department and local police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. Preliminary reports suggest that construction materials or electrical equipment may have caused the blaze, though a detailed probe is ongoing. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Telangana State Road Transport officials have been instructed to conduct fire safety inspections at construction sites to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Public Reaction and Future Precautions

Residents and commuters have voiced concerns about the safety of infrastructure projects and called for stricter fire prevention measures. They hope authorities will take the necessary steps to ensure such incidents don’t happen again. Experts also recommend that construction sites adopt advanced fire safety equipment, conduct regular checks, and maintain emergency response teams to improve preparedness.