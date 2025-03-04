Who is Varun Chakravarthy's Wife Neha Khedekar? Everything to Know About Their Love Story, Marriage, and Kids

After brewing a storm with his sensational bowling in India vs New Zealand match at the 2025 Champions Trophy, Varun Chakravarthy is all set to repeat the same magic against an extremely difficult side like Australia. Having replaced Harshit Rana in the team, Varun weaved magic with the ball and took a fifer, cementing his place in the final 11 for the semis match.

Cricket fans, especially Indian cricket fans, want to know more about Varun and his personal life after his terrific outing with the ball. Here, we will attempt to learn about his personal life, his supportive wife, and his kids.

Who is Varun Chakravarthy's wife Neha Khedekar?

For the unknown, Varun Chakravarthy started off his career in architecture and slowly made the transition to cricket. In several interviews, Varun revealed that it was his wife Neha Khedekar's solid support that helped him transition into the unknown smoothly. The duo wants to keep their personal life private and it is the reason why there isn't much known to the outside world about how the two met and fell in love. But, one thing is for sure. Neha is a pillar of strength in Varun's life and continues to be so.

It is reported that Varun and Neha were love birds for a long time before revealing their relationship to the public. The time spent together had allowed them to understand their mutual interests. One such interest that this celebrity couple share is their love for pets. They have a pet cat named Astra. Even before Varun got the spotlight, Neha had been cheering for him by making her presence felt in his matches.

Varun Chakravarthy and Neha's marriage: Covid the culprit

There was some drama involved during the couple's wedding. Initially scheduled to take place in 2020, COVID-19 derailed their plans as the entire world had come to a halt owing to the pandemic. However, both Varun and Neha wanted to get married in the same year and they chose December as the ideal time. Covid eased down a bit and restrictions came into place as a result, the couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by family, mostly.

Nearly two years after their marriage, Varun and Neha welcomed their first kid, Aathman. While Varun remains active on social media, Neha prefers to stay private and continue enjoying the wonderful life she built with India's favorite mystery spinner.