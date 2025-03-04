Rashmika row escalates: Ruling K'taka Cong MLAs divided over statement against actress

Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) A statement against Rashmika Mandanna by Congress MLA Ravikumar Ganiga calling her “arrogant” and “ungrateful” has triggered a major controversy in Karnataka with his colleague, A.S. Ponnanna, MLA and Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stating that the actress is as entitled as Ganiga to choose where to go and where not to go.

The controversy erupted after the actress and a few other Kannada actors did not attend the inauguration of the international film festival in Bengaluru.

Slamming the actress Ganiga had said, "Rashmika Mandanna entered the film industry and started her career through the Kannada movie 'Kirik Party'. She was invited last year for the international film festival. Rashmika claimed that she is living in Hyderabad and she doesn't know where Karnataka is. Rashmika further said that she doesn't have time to attend the film festival."

Irked by the actress’ remarks MLA Ravikumar, a staunch follower of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar slammed Rashmika Mandanna for her alleged arrogance.

Meanwhile, Dy CM Shivakumar also came down on the industry and maintained that the film industry can’t survive without the government and the people.

Significantly on Tuesday, responding to a statement by his colleague Ravikumar Gowda, the Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and MLA A.S. Ponnanna told the media at Vidhana Soudha, “We are living in a constitutional democracy and individual freedom is a fundamental right. Rashmika Mandanna is as entitled as MLA Ravikumar Ganiga to choose where she wants to go and where not to go.”

When about the language used against her, MLA Ponnanna stated, “I also feel the language is perhaps inappropriate. Rashmika Mandanna is well within her rights to participate in a particular programme, whether it is a state programme or not, it is her choice. I do not think anyone should be interfering in her right to choose where she should be.”

MLA Ponnanna and actress Rashmika Mandanna both hail from the Kodagu region and belong to the Kodava community.

Meanwhile, reacting to the controversy, Ganiga stated in Bengaluru on Tuesday that he stands by his statement. “I can present the official invitation issued to Rashmika for last year’s international film festival in front of the media.”

“This is our challenge,” he asserted, responding to claims that Rashmika was never invited to the event.

MLA Gowda further stated, “Let this display of arrogance stop. We don’t talk about actresses Anushka Shetty and Shilpa Shetty because they did not start their careers here. They struggled and achieved success in the Telugu and Bollywood industries, and they have also acted in Kannada films.”

“What we want to convey is that Rashmika Mandanna used the Kannada audience as a stepping stone and then displayed arrogance. The statement was meant to address her attitude, not my personal opinion—it reflects the sentiment of the Kannada people,” he said.

He continued, “Why would I target Rashmika Mandanna? What do I gain from this? I am not organising a film festival in Mandya. We invited her on behalf of six crore Kannada people, but she declined, citing a lack of time. Let her correct herself.”

Ravikumar represents the Mandya Assembly seat.

“This land gave her a career—she should respect it,” he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to criticism against him for his remarks on film artistes, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated, “Let them criticise. I made the statement so that they would react. I know how much I have contributed, and those who have benefited from my help know it too. This is about the state, our land, and our interests. It’s about your language. Did we organise the international film festival for ourselves? It was held to help their films grow.”

Shivakumar further said, “If film artistes don’t attend to promote their own films, should we take responsibility for that too? There may have been some lapses, and some people may not have been invited. Whether that was a mistake on our department’s part is a separate matter. But ultimately, it was their event, and they should have attended the festival, right? No one is beyond criticism.”

“We can survive without films. They need the government and the people to promote their films,” Shivakumar emphasised.

Senior film producer and director Rajendra Singh Babu, responding to Shivakumar’s statements, remarked, “The Mekedatu project is crucial for providing drinking water to Bengaluru. There is a way to invite artistes. Deputy CM Shivakumar should have considered how to maintain good relations with the film industry. We have our own chambers and associations, and there are senior artistes who would certainly attend if invited.”

“The Kannada film industry has never turned its back on the language or the state’s interests. It has always responded to the state's causes. The artistes should have attended the international film festival voluntarily instead of waiting for an invitation,” Rajendra Singh Babu said.

He further emphasised, “Will Shivakumar be the Chief Minister for 50 years? This is political. After five years, another government will take over. He should not have spoken like a dictator—he should have communicated in a more refined manner.”

“If we are threatened with being unable to make films here, we will go to Uttar Pradesh, where they offer a Rs 5 crore subsidy. In Jammu and Kashmir, they provide a Rs 6 crore subsidy. We do not need any assistance from the Karnataka government. We are creators, and we can create anywhere. Shivakumar should take back his words,” he demanded.

“Karnataka is not anybody’s grandfather’s property. Shivakumar has misused the platform,” he slammed.

