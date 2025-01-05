CMR College Hidden Camera Case: Malla Reddy’s Brother Named in FIR, Two Arrested

Hyderabad: Two kitchen staff members of CMR Girls Hostel in Kandlakoya were arrested by Cyberabad police on Sunday in connection with a voyeurism case that recently sparked protests from students. The accused, Nanda Kishore Kumar (20) and Govind Kumar (20), both natives of Bihar, were working in the hostel kitchen when they targeted the hostel girls, secretly recording them in the washrooms.

The case has also implicated several college authorities, including Chamakura Gopal Reddy, the brother of former Minister Ch Malla Reddy, who is named as A7 in the FIR. Gopal Reddy, the college chairman from Bowenpally, is among those mentioned, along with College Director Madireddy Janga Reddy, Principal Varahabatla Anantha Narayana, and hostel wardens KV Dhanalaxmi and Allam Preethi Reddy. The police have issued separate notices to these individuals regarding the case.

The incident began when students at the hostel filed a complaint with the Medchal police, alleging voyeurism by the kitchen staff. A case was registered under Sections 77 and 125 of the BNS and an investigation was launched. During the probe, the police arrested Nanda Kishore and Govind Kumar,“It is clearly established that Nanda Kishore and Govind Kumar, A1 and A2, targeted the hostel girls while they were using the washrooms,” said N. Koti Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Medchal Zone.

The investigation also revealed that the hostel wardens, Dhanalaxmi and Preethi Reddy, played a significant role in mishandling the situation. The two wardens, who were responsible for the safety of the students, neglected the victims’ complaints and even tried to suppress the matter. Instead of reporting the incident to the police or informing the parents, they made derogatory comments about the victims, further humiliating them. This negligence allowed the accused to continue their actions undetected for some time.

Other officials, including Anantha Narayana, Madireddy Janga Reddy, and Gopal Reddy, were also implicated. According to the police, these individuals exerted pressure on the wardens to keep the incident quiet, fearing damage to the college’s reputation. They discouraged any formal reporting of the matter and failed to take necessary actions, thus enabling the voyeurism to continue. Furthermore, the accused kitchen staff were given accommodation near the girls’ washrooms, providing easy access and compromising the students' privacy and safety.

The negligence of the college authorities and the wardens allowed the two kitchen staff to exploit their position for voyeurism. The police investigation revealed a serious lapse in the hostel’s management and a failure to protect the girls' dignity and safety. The incident has sparked outrage among students and the public, highlighting the need for stricter measures to ensure the safety of women in educational institutions.

As the investigation continues, the authorities are taking steps to address the issue and ensure justice for the victims.