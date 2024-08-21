August 21: Bharat Bandh makes no impact in Secunderabad

In response to the Supreme Court's recent verdict on SC/ST reservations, the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a Bharat Bandh on August 21, 2024. The SC/ST community in Rajasthan has strongly supported this protest.

The Supreme Court's recent decision on reservations has alarmed underprivileged populations, raising concerns about the potential weakening of their fundamental rights. This has led to the nationwide shutdown. However, the Bharat Bandh has not affected Secunderabad; schools, RTC buses, and private offices are operating without interruption.

Parents have yet to receive any notice or message about a school holiday. Schools and college buses continue to run smoothly in the city.

