August 21 Bharat Bandh hits Telugu states!

The Bharat Bandh began on August 21 in the Telugu states. The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti organized this protest following the Supreme Court's recent ruling on SC/ST reservations. This protest supports the Scheduled Castes, particularly from Rajasthan. In Andhra Pradesh, RTC complexes and buses are being halted in Vijayanagaram and Machilipatnam.

The protesters are demanding that an affidavit be submitted to the Supreme Court regarding this issue. With BSP leaders participating in the protest, law enforcement agencies are preparing to manage the Bandh. There is a significant likelihood of disruptions to public and private sectors due to the Bandh. However, medical services, government offices, banks, schools, colleges, and petrol pumps are expected to operate as usual.

