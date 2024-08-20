August 21: Bharat Bandh Details, What is Open? What is Closed?

August 21 Bharat Bandh: Why Nationwide Protest? Who called it?

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has announced a Bharat Bandh on August 21, 2024, in response to the Supreme Court's recent ruling concerning SC/ST reservations.

The Bandh call has received strong backing from SC/ST communities in Rajasthan. This nationwide shutdown is a direct response to the Supreme Court's recent ruling on reservations, which has raised concerns among marginalized communities about the erosion of their constitutional rights.

In Rajasthan, where support for the bandh is particularly robust, authorities are preparing to face large-scale protests. Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to take all necessary precautions to ensure that public order is maintained during the bandh.

Law and Order Measures Tightened Ahead of August 21, 2024, Bharat Bandh

As the Bharat Bandh called by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti approaches, authorities across India are on high alert. Scheduled for August 21, 2024, the bandh is a reaction to the Supreme Court's recent decision on SC/ST reservations, which has been met with strong opposition from these communities.

In Rajasthan, where the bandh is expected to see widespread participation, law enforcement agencies have been mobilized to ensure that public safety is not compromised. The government has emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order during the protests, with officials preparing for potential disruptions.

What is Closed, What is Open?

The Bharat Bandh, scheduled for August 21, 2024, has sparked widespread speculation about what will be closed and what will remain open. The group organizing the protest has called on all business organizations to close markets in solidarity, according to media reports. However, there is still uncertainty about the extent of the shutdown, as no confirmation has been received from market committees across the country.

Public Transport and Private Offices

Public transport and private offices are likely to face disruptions due to the bandh. However, essential services, including ambulances, will continue to operate. Media reports suggest that government offices, banks, schools, colleges, and petrol pumps are expected to function as usual, despite the bandh call. Furthermore, critical services such as medical care, drinking water supply, rail services, and electricity services will remain unaffected, ensuring that the public is not deprived of basic necessities during the protest.