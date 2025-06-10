Huma Qureshi unmasks the adorable killer of oversized labubu dolls

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Huma Qureshi’s latest Instagram post has the internet in splits, and it’s all thanks to her mischievous pet, Kishmish.

The actress playfully revealed her dog as the unlikely and undeniably adorable culprit behind the demise of a beloved oversized Labubu doll. With a series of cheeky captions and photos capturing the “crime scene,” Huma added her own twist to the trending Labubu craze, proving that even viral toys aren’t safe from Kishmish’s fluffy wrath.

Sharing a series of pictures, the 'Double X' actress wrote, “1. Does this dirty stuffed Penguin count as a #Labubu doll ? 2. The bloodless wounds 3. The War of the Worlds 4. The Culprit (cute) Kishmish is the killer of all oversized #Labubu dolls #guiltyascharged #labubu #trending.”

Interestingly, the Labubu craze has taken over, and not just among collectors. Even celebrities are jumping on the trend, posting playful pictures and stories featuring the now-iconic (and slightly eerie) dolls.

A few days ago, Twinkle Khanna turned to social media to reflect on the growing craze around Pop Mart’s blind box collectibles, especially the wildly popular Labubu series. Sharing her thoughts in her signature witty and reflective tone, the ‘Mela’ actress humorously referred to Labubu dolls as her latest “platonic love,” drawing from Plato’s Symposium to explain how being attached to an idea or object feels safe — unlike people, they can’t hurt you or walk away. Unless, she joked, someone happens to steal them.

Labubu dolls, with their quirky Nordic-inspired design, have taken the internet by storm — popping up as collectibles, accessories, and even attached to high-end designer bags. While they may seem like a recent fad, these trendy figures are actually part of a broader lineup licensed by Pop Mart, a leading Chinese brand known for its extensive collection of figurines and blind box toys. Labubu is one of many hit characters in Pop Mart’s growing universe, which continues to captivate people around the world.

