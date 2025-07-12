Superman Movie Box Office Collection: James Gunn's Hero Flies Off with Massive $55 Million Opening

DC's Superman, a retelling of the famous story known not only to DC fans but also to avid comic book enthusiasts worldwide, is unstoppable. Gunn ensured that it was not an origin story and instead showed the world of the superhero by taking a contemporary conflict and weaving his superhuman theme across it. This amalgamation blends beautifully and becomes one of the key reasons why Superman will be a must-watch for movie buffs all around.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan's chemistry as Clark and Lois is off the charts. They fit the part perfectly, and despite them being adults, their love story looks innocent, and they share a naive charm that works wonders on the big screen. The lead pair chemistry is definitely one of the main highlights of the movie and will be talked about for a long time to come. One thing is for sure: Superman has given DC Studios a fresh breather, and they can confidently go ahead under the capable leadership of James Gunn.

Towards the end, the filmmakers have also given a lead role to Supergirl, and it appears that DC will continue to thrive from this point forward, thanks to the massive success of the film. Superman's box office collection is on track to exceed both expectations and predictions. expectations and predictions. The opening day collections on Friday already topped the charts with a whopping $55 million number; the figure includes a record-breaking $22.5 million opening on Thursday premieres.

Looking at the trends on Saturday and Sunday, Superman is all set to rake in more than $130 million at the worldwide box office, and this is just the beginning for this well-made film, and it remains to be seen where the film will end.