Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Reach Divorce Settlement After 8 Years

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finally reached a divorce settlement, bringing an end to one of Hollywood's longest and most difficult divorces. Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, confirmed the news on Monday, saying the couple had agreed to terms. The settlement news was first reported by People magazine.

James Simon stated that Jolie filed for divorce over eight years ago, and since then, she and their children had left the properties they shared with Pitt. Since that time, Jolie has focused on healing and finding peace for her family. She expressed feeling relieved that this chapter is finally over, though she remains exhausted from the lengthy process.

Although the settlement has been reached, no official court documents have been filed yet, and a judge must still approve the agreement. As of now, there has been no comment from Pitt’s attorney.

Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, were one of Hollywood’s most famous couples for 12 years. The two Oscar-winning actors have six children together. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 after an incident on a flight from Europe, where she alleged that Pitt had been abusive towards her and their children, which Pitt has denied. In 2019, a judge declared them divorced, but issues like the division of assets and child custody remained unresolved.

A private judge hired by the couple initially decided on shared custody of their children, but Jolie later filed to have him removed over a conflict of interest. An appeals court agreed, and they had to start over.

Though details of the settlement are not yet public, the couple’s use of a private judge has kept much of the process confidential. However, some information has emerged through a lawsuit filed by Pitt, in which he claimed that Jolie broke an agreement to sell him her half of a French winery they owned together. It's unclear how this will impact the divorce settlement.